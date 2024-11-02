Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

NYSE COF opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

