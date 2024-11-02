Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Financial Review

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital & Regional and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 8 2 0 2.20

SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $97.18, suggesting a potential upside of 505.10%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Capital & Regional.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 164.10% 34.20% 19.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital & Regional and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Capital & Regional and SITE Centers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $539.46 million 1.56 $265.70 million $13.67 1.17

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Regional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Capital & Regional on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital & Regional

(Get Free Report)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres. Using its expert property and asset management platform, Capital & Regional owns and manages shopping centres in Edinburgh, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Wood Green. Capital & Regional is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.