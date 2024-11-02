Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.35 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 232916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.