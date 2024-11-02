CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $17,603.77 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,264.42 or 0.99988582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000746 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07744488 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,670.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

