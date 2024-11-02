CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $6.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 26,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 118.81% and a negative return on equity of 126.20%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

