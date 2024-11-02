Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.7 %

BATS CBOE traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.00. 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average is $191.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

