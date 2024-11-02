Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.90.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.89. 3,967,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.88. The firm has a market cap of C$40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$585,000.00. Insiders purchased 152,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.