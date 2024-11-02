Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.10. 2,173,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

