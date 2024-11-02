Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $601,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

