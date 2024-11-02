Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Century Aluminum worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

