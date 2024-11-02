Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 79,521 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 79,521 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $533,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.