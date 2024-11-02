Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,091 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OWL opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.