Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 9,257 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $94.84 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.