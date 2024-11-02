Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.70 and a 200 day moving average of $549.47. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $428.48 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

