Chromia (CHR) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $132.12 million and $7.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 827,586,097 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

