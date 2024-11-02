CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 531,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

