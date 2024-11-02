Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,341 shares of company stock worth $43,897,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

