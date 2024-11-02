Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 467.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

