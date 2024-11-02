Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMPR

Cimpress Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 247,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,279. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares in the company, valued at $96,260,876.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock worth $7,019,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cimpress by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.