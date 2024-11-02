Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.650-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. Clorox also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.65-$6.90 EPS.

CLX traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.11. 2,296,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,288. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. Clorox has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 292.08%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

