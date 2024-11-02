CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.520-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $68.30. 2,807,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,258. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

