Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,069. Cohu has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 111.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

