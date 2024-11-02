Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.96 million. Columbus McKinnon also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.740 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $923.00 million, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $242.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.75 million. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.