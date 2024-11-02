Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.96 million. Columbus McKinnon also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.740 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $242.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.75 million. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
