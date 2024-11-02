Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $40.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 25,078,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

