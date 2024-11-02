On November 1, 2024, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) revealed an investor presentation slideshow on its website aimed at analysts, potential investors, and interested parties. The Delaware-based company, known for offering commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC and electrical contracting services, posted the slideshow on its Investor section at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

The content of this presentation includes financial data that diverges from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management at Comfort Systems USA employs these non-GAAP metrics to assess the company’s performance. They believe that these alternative measures offer supplementary information crucial for a comprehensive comprehension of the company’s core business operations. Nonetheless, these non-GAAP figures are not meant to substitute GAAP operating results, nor are they directly comparable to non-GAAP measures used by other firms.

It is important to note that the information shared in this Form 8-K falls under Regulation FD Disclosure, and it should not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The investor presentation comprises forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties mentioned in Comfort Systems USA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could potentially lead to variations between anticipated and actual outcomes.

The disclosed slideshow is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing. The document outlines the company’s financial performance, revenue breakdown, market sector, construction backlog, service maintenance base, and recent financial results for the periods ending on September 30, 2024.

In its financial statements and exhibits, Comfort Systems USA detailed its revenue, net income, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). The company highlighted its consistent positive free cash flow over the years, increased dividend payments, and its debt metrics, showcasing a solid financial position.

Comfort Systems USA emphasized its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and corporate values in the presentation. The company mentioned its sustainability initiatives, operational safety practices, and efforts towards fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace environment.

The presentation also touched on Comfort Systems USA’s future plans, including a focus on innovation, productivity, and partnerships with leading tech firms to drive business insights through data analytics. The company’s values, comprising safety, honesty, respect, innovation, and collaboration, were reiterated in the slideshow.

Comfort Systems USA’s successful track record, robust financial standing, and ongoing commitment to sustainable and innovative practices are encapsulated in the comprehensive investor presentation shared with the public.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

