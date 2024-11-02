Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -4.20% -7.82% -1.53% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Clikia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $340.11 million 0.95 -$26.48 million ($0.15) -22.33 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 96.52%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Clikia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

