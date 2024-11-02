Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 38,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 101,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

