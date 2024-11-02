Congress Asset Management Co. Has $429,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $227.98 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

