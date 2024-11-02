Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Matador Resources stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $138,462.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

