Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,237 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE IRT opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

