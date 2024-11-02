ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy producer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $107.84 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

