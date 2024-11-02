ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,428,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

