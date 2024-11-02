Contrasting EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A EastGroup Properties 0 6 8 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $192.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and EastGroup Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EastGroup Properties $570.59 million 14.86 $200.49 million $4.84 35.39

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A EastGroup Properties 37.19% 8.56% 5.01%

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

