Contrasting Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Neuronetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Retractable Technologies

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $43.60 million 0.48 -$7.01 million ($0.61) -1.15 Neuronetics $71.35 million 0.44 -$30.19 million ($1.12) -0.92

Retractable Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies -46.72% -18.67% -10.24% Neuronetics -45.06% -109.00% -31.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Retractable Technologies and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 353.07%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

About Retractable Technologies



Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About Neuronetics



Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

