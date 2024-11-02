ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.45 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 211.80 ($2.75). ConvaTec Group shares last traded at GBX 213.40 ($2.77), with a volume of 6,968,435 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.19) to GBX 290 ($3.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.02) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.15) to GBX 305 ($3.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Report on CTEC
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.