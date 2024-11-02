ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.45 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 211.80 ($2.75). ConvaTec Group shares last traded at GBX 213.40 ($2.77), with a volume of 6,968,435 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.19) to GBX 290 ($3.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.02) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.15) to GBX 305 ($3.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.24.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.