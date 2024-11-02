Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 523 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average is $155.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

