CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 102,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.61. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

