Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 27th

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Coterra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

