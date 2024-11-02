Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

