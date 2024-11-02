Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,715,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $51.95 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

