Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Sells 14,975 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,003 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

