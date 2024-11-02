Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 40,681 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Sila Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $15,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,686,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SILA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

