Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,207,000 after buying an additional 124,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,086 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

