Critical Survey: PodcastOne (PODC) & Its Competitors

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PodcastOne to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PodcastOne has a beta of -2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 346% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million -$14.73 million -1.81 PodcastOne Competitors $9.54 billion $1.84 billion -35,697.50

This table compares PodcastOne and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PodcastOne’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PodcastOne and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 1175 4762 10752 312 2.60

PodcastOne presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 254.48%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.29%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -14.20% -22.62% -4.02%

Summary

PodcastOne rivals beat PodcastOne on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

