Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Earnings Results

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.46 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $951.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

