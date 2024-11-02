CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $167.13 and a 52 week high of $308.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

