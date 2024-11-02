Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires Shares of 286 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $712.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.10 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

