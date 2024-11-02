Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFNL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

