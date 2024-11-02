Decred (DCR) Price Hits $11.66 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $11.66 or 0.00016812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $191.40 million and approximately $685,867.23 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00059906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,349.29 or 0.38001390 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,419,131 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

