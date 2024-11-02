Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has announced the appointment of R. Preston Feight to its board of directors. Feight currently serves as the chief executive officer of PACCAR Inc (Nasdaq: PCAR), a Fortune 500 company known for its global leadership in the design, manufacture, and support of high-quality trucks under well-known brands like Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF.

Feight’s tenure at PACCAR has been characterized by driving advancements in engineering, manufacturing, aftermarket services, and financial capabilities. His focus on technology has positioned PACCAR at the forefront of innovation in powertrains, including diesel, electric, and hydrogen fuel cells, as well as in driver assistance systems and truck connectivity.

John C. May, Chairman and CEO of Deere, expressed his satisfaction with the appointment, stating, “We’re pleased to welcome Preston to the Deere board—an accomplished leader whose experience as CEO of another innovative industrial company aligns perfectly with our own transformation journey.”

With over 26 years at PACCAR, Feight has held various key roles, including director of product planning, chief engineer, and president of DAF Trucks. Prior to his time at PACCAR, he held engineering positions at AlliedSignal and Ford. Feight holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Colorado.

Feight’s appointment expands Deere’s board to 12 members, with 11 of them being independent directors. Deere & Company is renowned globally for delivering agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment, as well as offering financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit www.deere.com/en/news/.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Deere & Company’s 8K filing here.

